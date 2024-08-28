7 Highest-Grossing Star Wars Movies Worldwide: The Force Awakens, Revenge of the Sith, and others

Created by George Lucas, Star Wars is one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. It has only delivered a slate of films but has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon among people. From making television shows to creating video games, it does them all. As we discuss this popular fictional universe, let us take a quick look at the 7 highest-grossing Star Wars movies worldwide.

7 Highest-Grossing Star Wars Movies Worldwide

1. Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Helmed by JJ Abrams, this marks the seventh film in the Skywalker Saga. Created on a humongous budget of USD 447 million, Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens is also known as Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Officially the sequel to the Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens (released in 1983), this space opera movie garnered USD 2.05 billion at the worldwide box office. With such a huge revenue, it tops the list of highest-grossing Star Wars films.

Undeniably, the amount of revenue this film collected went on to script history and broke numerous box office records. Interestingly, Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens is the first Star Wars film not to have George Lucas as the creator but as a creative consultant.

2. Star Wars Ep. VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Coming from the banner of Lucasfilm, Star Wars Ep. VIII: The Last Jedi is the second installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this space opera movie follows the adventures of Rey, who develops her abilities with the help of Lude Skywalker in the fight against Kylo Ren. The film grossed USD 1.32 billion at the worldwide box office, against a budget of approx. USD 300 million.

Following the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a mass of opinions, theories, and discussions surfaced on the internet. Be it about Supreme Leader Snoke or about Rey’s parents, it offered a lot to be talked about.

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Directed by JJ Abrams, this film ranks third in the list of highest-grossing Star Wars movies. With Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron as the lead characters, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker boasts tumultuous dogfights, gun battles, and new beasts. It is the final film in the Skywalker Saga and earned USD 1.07 billion at the box office globally.

This Star Wars film, created on a jaw-dropping budget of USD 416 million, is the lowest-grossing of the trilogy. The ensemble cast includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, and Anthony Daniels, among others.

4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

An immediate prequel to Star Wars (1977 released film)! Rogue One: A Star Wars Story not only answers various crucial questions but also weaves a story of strong perspective. Regarded as the first installment of the Star Wars anthology series, this movie stands at the fourth position among the worldwide highest-grossing Star Wars films. Rogue One collected USD 1.05 billion, thereby creating havoc at the global box office.

Helmed by Gareth Edwards, this movie has its own aesthetic flavor. In some instances, it offers an experience similar to a war film. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story follows a group of rebels who unite to steal plans for the Death Star.

5. Star Wars Ep. I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

It is one of the crucial installments in the Star Wars franchise. While Star Wars Ep. I: The Phantom Menace is referred to as the fourth movie in the film series; it is also the first film and chronological chapter of the prequel trilogy and Skywalker Saga, respectively. Speaking of its box office collection, The Phantom Menace grossed USD 1.04 billion in theatres across the globe.

The movie is all about intergalactic politics, trade embargoes, and Senate hearings. It centers around Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi, who are joined by nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker.

6. Star Wars Ep. III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Considered as the third film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Revenge of the Sith is the third chronological chapter of the Skywalker saga. Set three years after the events of Attack of the Clones; this movie focuses on Jedi battling across the galaxy while Anakin Skywalker keeps an eye on Chancellor Palpatine.

Star Wars Ep. III: Revenge of the Sith ranks sixth when talking about the highest-grossing Star Wars movies. It generated a revenue of USD 848 million and has set several records during its release year. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this George Lucas directorial recaptures the magic of the franchise.

7. Star Wars Ep. IV: A New Hope (1977)

Without A New Hope, Star Wars would not be how it is now! Released in 1977, the movie is still remarkable and undoubtedly features an incredible work of imagination. This film collected USD 775 million at the worldwide box office and is the seventh highest-grossing Star Wars movie. Initially, A New Hope was released on limited screens but later expanded its release after it received an impressive response.

Following are Star Wars’ highest-grossing movies worldwide:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens USD 2.05 Billion 2 Star Wars Ep. VIII: The Last Jedi USD 1.32 Billion 3 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker USD 1.07 Billion 4 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story USD 1.05 Billion 5 Star Wars Ep. I: The Phantom Menace USD 1.04 Billion 6 Star Wars Ep. III: Revenge of the Sith USD 848 Million 7 Star Wars Ep. IV: A New Hope USD 775 Million

Which one of them is your favorite?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

