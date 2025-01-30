Chinese New Year 2025 Box Office: Ne Zha 2 takes BIGGEST opening with USD 59 million domestic day 1; Detective Chinatown 1900 and others follow

The 2025 Chinese New Year kicked off on January 29 with a remarkable box office performance from several films that debuted on the first day of the 10-day holiday.

Taking the lead at the Chinese box office was Ne Zha 2, which secured the biggest opening with a strong $59 million on its first day of release.

The animated sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha continues the legacy of its predecessor, which was not only a major commercial success but also made history as the country’s first animated film to be nominated at the Academy Awards. With the sequel’s high expectations, Ne Zha 2 is poised to further solidify the franchise’s place in cinematic history.

Following closely behind is Detective Chinatown 1900, a comedy-mystery film that earned $56 million on its first day. Directed by Chen Sicheng and Dai Mo, the film combines humor with a gripping mystery plot. With its star-studded cast and festive appeal, the movie was expected to draw a large crowd, but not necessarily to be among the top two frontrunners. Guess the lighthearted offering in the crowd of action and thriller movies stood out among moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, which brought in USD 46.75 million on opening day, is attracting attention with its grand fantasy narrative. Based on the famous 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, this epic film continues the thrilling saga of gods, demons, and mortals, offering a rich visual experience and captivating plotline—making it a perfect pick for fans of traditional Chinese mythology.

Legends of Condor Heroes, a martial arts action film based on Jin Yong’s classic wuxia novel, was predicted to lead the pack of six Spring Festival 2025 films, but it presented a modest business—still commendable nonetheless. With USD 31.5 million to its name on day one, the film’s combination of exhilarating martial arts sequences and deep-rooted storytelling is not being totally neglected by viewers.

Other notable films contributing to the holiday’s robust box office include Boonie Bears: Future Reborn and Operation Hadal. The former, with USD 16.75 million, caters to younger audiences, while the latter, a high-octane military thriller, made USD 9 million on its opening day.

With these strong performances early in the year, the Chinese film industry is set for an exciting year ahead.