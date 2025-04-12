Box Office: A Minecraft Movie crosses USD 200 million domestically in 5 Days, overtakes Sonic the Hedgehog 2

A Minecraft Movie continues its phenomenal box office run, smashing milestones and racing up the all-time video game adaptation charts in record time. Within just five days in theaters, the Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer has officially crossed the coveted USD 200 million mark domestically, leaving behind Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s lifetime gross.

The fantasy adventure comedy, adapted from Mojang Studios’ 2011 global sensation eponymous game, added a solid USD 7.1 million on Thursday, scoring the third-biggest Thursday ever for a video game movie. That puts it just below The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s USD 9.9 million (8.3 percent drop) and Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s USD 11.6 million (11.6 percent rise). The latter film, for the record, was released on Boxing Day.

With only an 8.5 percent decline from Wednesday, A Minecraft Movie is holding decently during weekdays, signaling consistent family interest and positive word of mouth.

The film’s current domestic cume stands at USD 200.3 million, making it only the third video game adaptation in history to hit the mark. Projections now indicate that by Sunday, A Minecraft Movie will surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s USD 236 million domestic lifetime total, becoming the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever in the US—a title it will have claimed in just 10 days of release.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film follows four misfit teens who are pulled into the pixelated world of Minecraft. With the help of legendary crafter Steve, they must journey through the strange and dangerous cubic realm to find their way home. The cast also includes Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

Despite mixed critical reviews, the PG-rated adventure has connected well with fans and families, particularly younger audiences familiar with the game. Its blend of humor, nostalgia, and striking visual effects—crafted by teams from Sony Pictures Imageworks, Digital Domain, and Weta FX—has made it a strong theatrical draw, to the point where exhibitors are issuing notices to cinegoers to not make it a rowdy affair.

With USD 351 million already earned globally and more to come, A Minecraft Movie is on track to become one of the biggest game-based blockbusters of all time.

