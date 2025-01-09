How's The Box Office Buzz: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer

Game Changer, directed by S Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in title roles, is all set to release tomorrow, that is on 10th January, 2025, across the world. The movie's advance bookings are good down south, especially in the Andhra states and Tamil Nadu while it is weaker in Karnataka, Kerala and the rest of India. Let's analyse the buzz of the movie, a day before release.

Game Changer had a long marketing campaign, right from the first unit of the movie, Jaragandi (song), releasing back in March 2024. There were other songs that released in due course of time too, like Raa Macha Macha, Naanaa Hyraanaa and Dhop. None of the songs, despite the grandeur and the visuals, worked well with the listeners. None of the songs helped increase the buzz of the movie any further.

The teaser and the trailer of the movie had the Shankar mark. Ram Charan, in both the units, was presented like a true icon. However, the treatment felt very regional and not pan-Indian, like most pan-Indian movies that have released post-Pandemic. The makers left no stone unturned to promote their movie. From pre-release events in North America and in different states in India like Lucknow, Mumbai and Telangana, they did it all.

The buzz of the movie is good in the Andhra states, thanks to Ram Charan's star power. In Tamil Nadu, the direct association of Shankar has helped the movie immensely. Due to the regional feel of the movie, the buzz isn't much elsewhere. The hope for the movie will be to get strong word of mouth, which will help it perform strongly over the Sankranthi season. It must not be ignored that there are a variety of movies to watch for audiences this festive season, like Fateh, Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.

The global theatrical rights of Game Changer are valued at around 180 crore for all languages, meaning that it will have to gross around Rs 450 crore worldwide to be profitable theatrically. The budget of the movie, based on what the producers claim, is in the vicinity of Rs 500 crore. The cumulative recoveries from theatrical and non-theatrical will be a maximum of Rs 350 crore, which makes us question the authenticity of the budget claimed by the producers. Are the producers going to incur losses even if the movie breaks even, or is the budget not as much as what is claimed? We shall know once the film releases.

