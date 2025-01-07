3 Hrithik Roshan upcoming movies in 2025: War 2 with Kiara Advani, Jr. NTR and more

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood. He has carved his niche in the film industry with his exceptional acting skills, impressive dance moves, and good looks. The actor is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and he is set to complete his 25 years in the Indian film industry in 2025.

In this special year, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor is set to offer an exciting treat to his fans. Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movies have an exciting lineup with films co-starring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt. Want to know more? Let's dive in.

3 must-watch Hrithik Roshan upcoming movies in 2025

1. War 2

Hrithik Roshan impressed fans with his rugged looks, impressive dance moves, and unmatched style as Kabir in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Next, the actor is set to return on-screen with its sequel, which will also mark his first collaboration with Kiara Advani and South superstar Jr. NTR in a high-stakes action drama. The film went on floors in February 2024 and will be released on Independence Day in 2025.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that War 2 which promises high-octane action, will have larger-than-life action sequences in its climax. A source close to the development shared, "The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars—Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. While a part of the climax will be shot in Mumbai, a part of it shifts to another undisclosed location."

A few behind-the-scenes videos of the set went viral a couple of months ago during the cast's outdoor shoot in Italy, and fans can expect to see a gripping visual experience like no other.

2. Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan made a statement in the film industry when he came up with his Indian superhero franchise, Krrish. Its success elevated Roshan's career, and the audience loved all the installments. Fans have another reason to rejoice as the actor is set to return as the beloved superhero in Krrish 4.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Hrithik will begin shooting for Krrish 4 in the summer of 2025 after wrapping up War 2. The film will be directed by Agneepath filmmaker Karan Malhotra, and the actor's father, Rakesh Roshan, will serve as the producer. Earlier, the filmmaker confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that he won't direct any more projects in the future but assured fans that Krrish 4 will be announced very soon.

The report in Mid-Day further shared that the film will be shot in Mumbai and parts of Europe. At the same time, its script has been in development for several years, and the makers have taken their time to ensure that they bring the best in the new installment.

3. Alpha

After the Pathaan, Tiger series, and War series, Yash Raj Films is all set to expand its Spy Universe, with Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. But what makes the film more grand is that it will have Hrithik Roshan's extended cameo as Agent Kabir, as revealed exclusively by Pinkvilla.

It will be the first crossover appearance of Hrithik's War character, Kabir, within the YRF Spy Universe. So, the makers are working to ensure that his cameo is designed as a high-impact moment in the film. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Hrithik began shooting for Alpha on November 9, 2024, in Mumbai. He underwent three days of intense prep before filming an action-packed sequence alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

The report further mentions that director Shiv Rawail and producer Aditya Chopra designed a special action sequence for the actor to offer a memorable cinematic moment to the audience.

With War 2, Krrish 4, and Alpha, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movies in 2025 look like a massive treat for his fans. From his action sequences to superhero roles and special cameos, Roshan's lineup has left the audience excited. It will be interesting to see what new movies, the actor will take up to entertain the audiences.

