Devara Part 1 India Box Office Collections Day 4: Jr NTR led sea-adventure witnesses a significant drop on first Monday; Grosses Rs 13.5 crore

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had a very good opening weekend at the India box office, with an exceptional first day and a good second and third day. The movie opened to a humongous Rs 87 crore and after an over 50 percent drop on Saturday, it saw slight growth on Sunday, thanks to the Hindi version. Devara Part 1 could not succeed in passing the Monday test as it collected just Rs 13-14 crore as per early estimates. The 4 day India share stands at Rs 110 crore or so.

Devara Part 1 Drops Significantly In India After Very Good Weekend; Collects Rs 13.50 Crore Gross

The drop in the collections of Devara Part 1 from the opening day is 85 percent and that is significant. The film has not found the kind of acceptance that it was looking for but thanks to the relatively reasonable prices that it has been sold at, it should breakeven or atleast come close to it. The first week for the movie is heading towards Rs 220-222 crore and then it is to be seen how well it holds during the Navratri festivities.

Devara Part 1 Crashes Internationally After A Massive Opening

Internationally, the Jr NTR movie grossed USD 7.25 million in its opening weekend, with over USD 5 million coming from the first day. The film has crashed internationally and a USD 9 million final is where the film is headed. The international distributors will make money on the film since the rights were sold reasonably. The global cume for the movie is set to be under Rs 350 crore. In other the film won't even triple its opening day.

Regardless, given how Koratala Siva's last film Acharya fared, Devara has done pretty well for itself. Jr NTR's star power was in full display. The producers are gaining big on this project. Whether Part 2 is made or not is debatable.

The Day Wise India Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 87 crore 2 Rs 41.50 crore 3 Rs 43.50 crore 4 Rs 13.50 crore Total Rs 185.50 crore gross in 4 days

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

