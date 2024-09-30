Jr NTR spills beans about reason behind fights with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi: 'There is no compromise'

Jr NTR has been basking in the success of his last film Devara: Part 1 with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The action drama was released on September 27 and has been running successfully in theaters, with moviegoers appreciating Jr NTR for his brilliant performances in dual roles. Meanwhile, the RRR actor grabbed eyeballs as he spoke about what he and his wife often fight about.

For the promotion of Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR appeared on the popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix last week. During the candid conversation with Kapil, when Archana Puran Singh asked the War 2 actor about what leads to silly fights between him and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Jr NTR mentioned air conditioning.

Talking about the same, he said, “There is no compromise. But I win because my wife is extremely sweet.” Moreover, his co-star Saif Ali Khan also shared how he and his wife Kareena Kapoor fight on the same issue and both compromise on the matter.

For the unversed, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi exchanged wedding vows in 2011 in Hyderabad. The wedding was a grand affair and reportedly cost around Rs 100 crores. The adorable couple are now parents to two sons. Jr NTR and Lakshmi welcomed their firstborn Abhay Ram on July 22, 2014. Four years later in 2018, the duo was blessed with their second son, Bhargav Ram.

Advertisement

Coming to Devara: Part 1, helmed by Kortala Siva, the film explores the tale of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. Furthermore, the action drama follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend. Besides the main cast, the Jr NTR starrer features Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and Kalaiyarasan in supporting yet crucial roles.

What are your thoughts on Devara: Part 1? Don't forget to comment if you've already seen the movie.

ALSO READ: Game Changer song Raa Macha Macha OUT: Ram Charan's dance steps and Thaman's music in the folk-style number are a banger