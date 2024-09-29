The Kortala Siva directed Devara starring NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan has recorded a strong opening weekend in India, largely fuelled by the excellent start on September 27. According to early estimates, Devara has collected in the range of Rs 42.00 crore to Rs 44.00 crore on Sunday, taking the 3-day total a little under Rs 175 crore. The NTR Jr film opened at Rs 87.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 41.50 crore on Saturday, and another Rs 43.00 crore on Sunday.

While the 3-day total is massive, the trend is so-so as the jump on Sunday should have been a lot higher, especially in Andra Pradesh and Telangana. The third day business in the range of Rs 48.00 crore to Rs 50.00 crore would have put Devara in an even stronger position, but none-the-less, these are huge numbers, which have primarily come in due to the raw star-power of NTR Jr to draw in the audiences in huge numbers on the opening day.

Leading from the front is the business in Andra Pradesh and Telangana (Rs 111.50 crore), followed by North India including Telugu (Rs 33.80 crore), Karnataka (Rs 19.00 crore), and finally, Tamil Nadu and Kerala (Rs 7.25 crore). Amongst all the markets, the trend shown by the Hindi dubbed version is the best as the collections grew every passing day over the weekend.

The eyes are now on the crucial, make-or-break Monday test, as if the film manages to show a healthy hold on the fourth day, then it would be set to take benefit of the Dussehra Holiday period starting in the local market from October 3.

Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Devara (GBOC)

Friday: Rs 87.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 41.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 43.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 171.50 crore (Estimates)

