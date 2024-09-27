Devara Part 1 Day 1 India Box Office Estimates: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer opens with STAGGERING collections of Rs 90 crore

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor took a thundering start at the box office in India on its opening day. As per estimates, the sea-adventure movie led by Jr NTR has collected between Rs 85-90 crore gross in India on day 1. More clarity on the numbers will be possible to be given the next morning. These numbers are simply phenomenal and what makes it an even greater achievement is the fact that around 75 percent of the film's collections are coming from the two Andhra states.

Devara Takes A Day 1 India Opening Of Rs 85-90 Crore For The Opening Day

Devara Part 1's day 1 APTS estimates are at Rs 65 crore. Karnataka is the second best performer for the movie on the first day with collections of Rs 10 crore. The combined Tamil Nadu and Kerala gross is at an underwhelming Rs 2.75 crore. North India has contributed Rs 10 crore of which around Rs 8.50 crore gross is from the Hindi version. The Hindi collections can be termed as decent. However, it is much more than what was expected from the movie seeing the final advance, last night. The film is sold on an advance commission basis for its Hindi version. It needs to justify the rights by netting Rs 100 crore. For the movie to net Rs 100 crore, it will have to not just see exponential growth over the weekend but also hold at day 1 levels on first Monday.

Devara Part 1 Will Have To Click With The Hindi Audience In A Big Way

The Jr NTR star vehicle is looking at a global opening day of around Rs 125-130 crore, depending on where the final day 1 APTS collections land. The film's word of mouth is on the mixed side but with day 1 recoveries so huge, it can reach the breakeven point if it holds decently over the next few days. More than the film breaking even, the makers will want that their film strikes a chord with the Hindi audiences because the sequel potential of a film that clicks with the Hindi speaking audience is immense. Pushpa: The Rise, which opened to collections of slightly over Rs 3 crore in Hindi may have its sequel open to a number of more than Rs 60 crore net.

Here is a territorial break-up of Devara Part 1's Day 1 India Collections

APTS - Rs 65 crore

Karnataka - Rs 10 crore

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs 2.75 crore

North India - Rs 10 crore

Total = Rs 87.75 crore

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now.

