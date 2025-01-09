Game Changer vs Devara Advance Bookings: Jr NTR starrer establishes lead over Ram Charan's movie
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer lagged far behind Jr NTR's Devara in advance bookings. Details inside.
After the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, Jr. NTR returned to the big screen with Devara Part 1 in 2024, while Ram Charan is now gearing up for the release of Game Changer. Here's a glance at the advance bookings for both releases.
Jr NTR's Devara leads over Ram Charan's Game Changer in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada
Devara, released in September 2024, recorded significantly better pre-sales than the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. The Shankar directorial has seen underwhelming advances across most markets nationwide. Game Changer lags behind Devara in nearly all circuits, whether Hindi, Telugu, or Kannada. However, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani film managed to take the lead in Tamil and Malayalam markets.
The decent pre-sales of Game Changer in Tamil Nadu can be attributed to the absence of a major Tamil release this weekend, as Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi was postponed from the Pongal festival.
Can Game Changer take a bigger opening than Devara?
Game Changer has smashed pre-sales of ₹25 crore as of 5 PM (January 9) in India. The global advance bookings for Game Changer are expected to be around ₹40.00 crore to ₹45.00 crore by the end of Thursday. However, it will not be able to surpass the opening day records of Devara.
For the unversed, the Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor movie managed to open with an impressive ₹135 crore globally, ₹90 crore in India, and ₹7.50 crore in Hindi. It concluded its global theatrical run with a successful verdict at ₹405 crore.
On the other hand, the Ram Charan movie is expected to open with ₹90 crore to ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office, with a major chunk coming from the domestic markets. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs over the prolonged festive weekend.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Coolie vs War 2 at Box Office: Which movie will emerge as the bigger hit if the clash happens?