After the historic success of RRR, Ram Charan is teaming up with legendary director Shankar for the first time on the Dil Raju-produced Game Changer. The film is touted to be a mega-budget vigilante drama, and the makers over the last one month have gone aggressive with the promotions to create awareness around its arrival on January 10. The D-Day is nearing and the advance bookings are going on at a decent pace all across the globe.

As on Thursday at 5 PM, Game Changer has clocked a pre-sale of Rs 25 crore in India, and will be looking to close the counter with an overall advance booking of Rs 32 crore. Talking of the overseas market, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer has sold tickets worth Rs 10 crore for the opening day alone (including premieres). The global advance of GC will be around Rs 40.00 crore to Rs 45.00 crore by end of Thursday. The film is headed to take a good start at the worldwide box office for a standalone Shankar and Ram Charan film, but since the costs involved are higher than usual, its’ crucial for Game Changer to record a trend over the weekend and reap benefit of the prolonged festive period.

Given the present sale of tickets and the excitement among the cine-goers, Game Changer is looking to open in the range of Rs 90.00 crore to Rs 100.00 crore, with an outside chance to hit a century at the box office on the first day, if reports come in the favour of the film. Leading from the front will be Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as Game Changer is expected to earn around Rs 60.00 crore to Rs 65.00 crore in the Telugu states. The international numbers are tracking around the Rs 20 crore mark, whereas the rest of India is expected to clock another Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore. There is a long week ahead with no competition what-so-ever from an event film in any film industry for at-least two weeks and if Game Changer gets patronage from the audience, it does have a chance to turn the tide in its favour by raking in big numbers through the run.

Shankar is among the biggest directors of Indian Cinema, and its imperative for him to make a grand comeback. Talking of Ram Charan, the actor will be looking to consolidate the success of RRR with Game Changer before heading to director Buchi Babu’s next. Game Changer will take the second biggest opening for Ram Charan, with an outside chance of being the second to hit a century at the box office on the opening day.

The key markets for Game Changer on the first day will be Andra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Tamil Nadu due to the star-power of Ram Charan and Shankar in the respective belts. North India too needs to come on board the film in a big way and the hope is on the film to spring in a pleasant surprise with walk-in audiences through the day, especially in the mass belts.

Overperformance in Hindi and Telugu will sail the film safe by the end of its run, and we shall get a clear picture on the trajectory of Game Changer by Sunday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

