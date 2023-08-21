Ghoomer Opening Weekend Box Office: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher film collects Rs 3.10 crore in 3 days

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's cricket film, Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, released in theatres on the 18th of August, 2023. The film could not collect anything substantial over its first weekend as it barely managed to do a business of around Rs 3.10 crore nett in 3 days. It opened to a dismal number of around Rs 80 lakhs nett and saw a limited growth over the weekend with Rs 1 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 1.30 crore nett on Sunday. There was a running buy one get one offer for the film to boost its prospects but to no effect. In financial terms, producers may have barely made 50-75 lakhs as share in 3 days and that's simply not good enough.

Ghoomer Has A Low Opening Weekend Of Rs 3.10 Crore Nett In India In 3 Days

The R Balki directorial had a limited release due to Gadar 2 and OMG 2's glorious run in theatres which doesn't seem to settle any time soon. It could have got more shows but the demand for it just wasn't there for the exhibitors to take that call. Apart from the film's genre that doesn't have much appeal theatrically, the fact that the protagonist of the film is easily accessible on the digital medium didn't help the prospects of Ghoomer much. Ghoomer was probably one of those films that had to release digitally instead of releasing theatrically. With that, the film could have got a wider audience and more appreciation too as the film isn't essentially bad, and has some merit.

The Nett India Box Office Collections For Ghoomer Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 80 lakhs 2 Rs 1 crore 3 Rs 1.30 crores Total Rs 3.10 crores nett

Watch the Ghoomer trailer

Advertisement

About Ghoomer

Anina, a young woman batting prodigy, loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut. An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

Where And When To Watch Ghoomer

Ghoomer can now be watched at a theatre near you

ALSO READ: Ghoomer star Saiyami Kher shares PIC of handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan; Pens an emotional note