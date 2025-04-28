Penélope Cruz Turns 51: A look at her highest grossing Hollywood films ft. Pirates of the Caribbean and Vanilla Sky

Penélope Cruz is turning 51 today, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate one of the most talented and captivating stars to grace both Hollywood and international cinema. Over the years, Cruz has built an incredible career, delivering both graceful and lethal performances in multiple acclaimed dramas and big-budget blockbusters. So, here’s a look back at her five highest-grossing Hollywood hits of all time.

Topping the list is Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), where Cruz starred alongside Johnny Depp as Angelica, the daring daughter of Blackbeard. The beloved Disney franchise installment sailed to a massive USD 1.042 billion at the worldwide box office, with Cruz holding her own among the elaborate ensemble.

Next up is Sex and the City 2 (2010), in which Cruz made a memorable cameo as Carmen Garcia Carrion. Despite mixed reviews, the glamorous sequel raked in USD 305 million globally, proving the enduring appeal of Carrie and her friends’ adventures, this time set against the pricey backdrop of Abu Dhabi.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Kenneth Branagh’s skillful adaptation of the classic Agatha Christie novel, takes third place. Cruz took on the role of Pilar Estravados, joining an all-star cast including Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. The murder mystery pulled in USD 238 million worldwide.

Vanilla Sky (2001) stands at number four, with Cruz starring opposite Tom Cruise as Sofia Serrano. The romantic psychological thriller grossed USD 203 million globally and offered Cruz one of her earlier major Hollywood roles after breaking through internationally.

Rounding out the top five is Gothika (2003), a supernatural thriller in which Cruz played Chloe Sava, a woman trapped inside a haunted mental institution. Co-starring Halle Berry and Robert Downey Jr., the chilling story earned USD 142 million worldwide.

From thrilling adventures to gripping, narrative-loaded mysteries, Penélope Cruz has delivered unforgettable performances across a wide range of genres. As she embarks on another year, we wish the actress continued health, happiness, and success, both material and meaningful.

