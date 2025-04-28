Box Office: Analyzing consecutive success of Malayalam industry with Thudarum, Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass

This April, the Malayalam film industry has been drawing in large crowds at the box office, with a string of major hits. Known for its exceptional content, Mollywood is not only recognized as the top film industry in the country but is also achieving remarkable ticket sales and reaching new levels of success.

Among the three recently successful ventures of the industry, the first releases were Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass, both released on 10 April 2025. Mohanlal’s recently released Thudarum joined the lineup of big grossers with its release on 25 April 2025.

Let’s take a look at how these three films are currently progressing on their paths to success.

Thudarum

The Mohanlal-starrer crime drama Thudarum marks the comeback of his on-screen pairing with Shobana, as well as his first collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy. The film recently completed its opening weekend with a Kerala box office gross of Rs 21.10 crore.

While it follows the actor’s recent blockbuster L2: Empuraan, Thudarum is a comparatively smaller-scale film, yet it is making its way toward blockbuster results. It is performing even better on the worldwide front, with an opening weekend total of around Rs 70 crore gross.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

The recent sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, helmed by Khalid Rahman, has also proven to be a major success at the Kerala box office. Although its current 18-day cumulative gross is not as high as Thudarum's, it is a definite success on a smaller scale. The film features a multistarrer cast, including Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, among others.

Initially clashing with Maranamass and Bazooka, and now competing against Mohanlal’s Thudarum, its pace has slowed slightly but remains steady thanks to its positive reception among audiences. Its current 19-day total gross at the Kerala box office stands at Rs 36.35 crore.

Maranamass

The dark comedy entertainer Maranamass, directed by Sivaprasad and led by Basil Joseph, started slowly due to a direct clash with Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana. However, it later stood out in the long run, driven by strong word-of-mouth. Nearing the end of its theatrical run, Maranamass is still drawing a steady audience to theaters. Its current cumulative box office total stands at Rs 12.70 crore in Kerala after 19 days.

