Thudarum Australia Box Office Weekend: Mohanlal’s film earns AUD 366K; becomes second biggest opening after Empuraan

Malayalam cinema's growing global reach continues, and Mohanlal’s latest thriller, Thudarum, is proof of the same. Earlier, Malayalam movies mostly made a mark overseas only in the UAE; however, the scene has changed dramatically. Now, Australia is emerging as a stronghold, after Thudarum collected 366K Australian dollars in its opening weekend, the second highest in the territory after L2 Empuraan.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith, Thudarum has stunned both Indian and international audiences with its gripping 2-hour 43-minute narrative. At the Australian box office, Thudarum had a promising start. Day 1 collections stood at AUD 90,629, but the real surprise came on Day 2, with a sharp rise to AUD 150,782. Although Day 3 dipped slightly to AUD 124,658, the weekend total soared to a superb AUD 366,070, thus enabling Thudarum to hold the title of the second-biggest Malayalam opening ever in Australia.

This new wave of Malayalam cinema flourishing in Australia is not accidental but could be attributed to the steady rise of the Malayali population, coupled with the universal appeal of modern Malayalam narratives. Movies like Drishyam, Premam, and 2018 set the stage by attracting not just Malayali audiences but Indians at large. Positive word-of-mouth on social media, proactive student groups, and Malayali associations organizing special screenings have turned every release into a community celebration.

Even without grand promotions, films are filling up screens across theater chains like Hoyts and Event Cinemas, a major shift compared to earlier years. The response from Australia to Thudarum suggests that Malayalam cinema has a really global audience rather than just a localized one. It appears that Malayalam cinema is preparing for even greater international milestones as Mohanlal continues to spearhead this movement with Empuraan first and Thudaram now.



