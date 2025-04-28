Kesari 2 vs Sam Bahadur Box Office Comparison 10 Days: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama records better trends than Vicky Kaushal's biopic

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has completed 10 days of its theatrical run. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial is based on a true story that explores the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While the historical courtroom drama is holding up well, here's a look at its box office comparison with another patriotic drama boasting a true story, Sam Bahadur.

Kesari Chapter 2 establishes a lead over Sam Bahadur in the first 10 days

Opened with Rs 7.50 crore, Kesari Chapter 2 is enjoying a lead over Sam Bahadur. The Akshay Kumar starrer released solo, while Sam Bahadur was released in a direct clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Even then, the Vicky Kaushal starrer collected Rs 6 crore on its opening day.

Kesari Chapter 2 wrapped its first weekend at Rs 29 crore, while the latter collected Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend. The Akshay Kumar starrer clocked Rs 64.35 crore net in the first 10 days of its theatrical run, against Sam Bahadur's Rs 55 crore net. It will be interesting to see whether Kesari Chapter 2 can topple Sam Bahadur's lifetime box office collections.

India net box office comparison between Kesari Chapter 2 and Sam Bahadur in the first 10 days:

Day Kesari Chapter 2 Sam Bahadur 1 Rs 7.50 crore Rs 6 crore 2 Rs 10 crore Rs 8.75 crore 3 Rs 11.50 crore Rs 10.25 crore 4 Rs 4.35 crore Rs 3.50 crore 5 Rs 4.85 crore Rs 3.50 crore 6 Rs 3.65 crore Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 3.50 crore Rs 3 crore 8 Rs 4 crore Rs 3.50 crore 9 Rs 7 crore Rs 6.25 crore 10 Rs 8 crore Rs 7 crore Total Rs 64.35 crore Rs 55 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the star cast, is running in cinemas globally. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

