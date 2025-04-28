Box Office: Will Retro cross Kanguva to emerge as the biggest opener of Suriya in India?

Suriya is all set to return to the big screens with the highly anticipated Tamil romantic action entertainer, Retro. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and is positioned as the next major Kollywood release.

Scheduled for a May 1 release, the advance booking figures for Retro are showing great enthusiasm, suggesting a strong opening for this Suriya-starrer worldwide. But can this excitement make it the highest opener of Suriya’s career? Let’s analyze.

Opening Day Target for Suriya’s Retro

Currently, the highest Day 1 grosser of Suriya’s career is Kanguva, the actor’s last theatrical release. Although this 2024 film opened with huge hype, it failed to sustain its momentum over time. Directed by Siva, Kanguva opened with Rs 26 crore at the Indian box office, maintaining a good margin over his second-highest opening film, Anjaan, which grossed Rs 16.75 crore on Day 1.

Turning to Retro, the pre-release hype indicates it could achieve one of the biggest opening figures of Suriya’s career. With just over two days left until release, Retro has already sold tickets worth Rs 3 crore through advance booking and is expected to maintain this pace.

During the pre-sales for Kanguva, Suriya’s earlier release had grossed Rs 6.20 crore in advance bookings. Although Retro currently stands at about half that figure, the early trends for the film suggest a stronger and more consistent momentum, making Kanguva an achievable target to surpass.

If all goes well, Retro could overtake Kanguva to become the highest domestic opener of Suriya’s career, possibly by a close margin. Even if it falls short, Retro is already poised to rank as Suriya’s second-highest opener, overtaking Anjaan.

Retro Releasing Soon

The Tamil romantic action entertainer Retro will hit cinemas on May 1. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.



