Box office: A Minecraft Movie surpasses USD 800M globally in less than a month, on track for USD 1B run

A Minecraft Movie continues its impressive box office run, officially crossing the USD 800 million mark globally in just 26 days. The fantasy adventure film, based on Mojang Studios’ hit video game, has now grossed USD 816.6 million worldwide with a strong showing in both the domestic and international markets.

In North America, A Minecraft Movie has amassed USD 380 million, while overseas it earned an additional USD 436.6 million across 76 territories. The film’s fourth weekend saw its resilient performance internationally, collecting USD 36.8 million, marking a modest USD 37.6 million drop from the previous frame. This momentum was bolstered by impressive debuts in Japan and South Korea, where the title pulled in USD 4.3 million and USD 2.4 million, respectively.

Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen, the film tells the story of four misfits who get transported into the pixelated realm of Minecraft through a mysterious portal. In the strange world, their survival depends on their craftsmanship, leading them to collaborate with a senior crafter named Steve, who guides them on their mission to return home.

Directed by Jared Hess and written by a team including Chris Bowman and Allison Schroeder, A Minecraft Movie took shape under Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. after being in production since 2014. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, which included appreciation for the entry’s faithfulness to the source Mojang Studios property and actors’ performances but criticism for the depth of the screenplay, A Minecraft Movie has resonated strongly with audiences, especially young and family viewers. It has become the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

With box office legs strong even after the Easter holiday, we are confident the film will surpass the USD 950 million mark and possibly reach the USD 1 billion milestone.

The film’s success also becomes important in light of its modest USD 150 million budget, suggesting it long ago achieved its breakeven revenue. Visual effects for the project were handled by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, along with Mark Mothersbaugh’s vibrant musical score. Both elements have been widely praised by fans.

Looking ahead, a sequel is already in development, signaling that Minecraft’s cinematic universe is just getting started.

