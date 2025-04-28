Mission Impossible Final Reckoning India Box Office Prediction: Tom Cruise starrer aims to gross Rs 150 crore

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is set to release in India on May 17, six days ahead of its global debut. The shift in release date also comes with the news that the final installment in the decades-spanning franchise will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Mission: Impossible series has enjoyed significant box office success in India, and there is reason to believe that the eighth installment could follow suit, possibly even surpassing Rs 150 crore in domestic gross. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) grossed Rs 125 crore in the territory while facing competition from the Barbenheimer phenomenon. Hence, without such competition this time around, The Final Reckoning could see an additional Rs 20 crore in earnings, making Rs 150 crore a realistic target.

Advertisement

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning continues the gripping saga, with Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt in one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises. The actor is joined by Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, who all reprise their roles. The sequel will pick up right where Dead Reckoning left off, promising more thrilling action sequences, heart-stopping stunts, and intricate espionage drama.

Originally planned to be shot as one film, the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible installments were filmed back to back. Though production faced several delays due to creative overhauls and a setback from the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The film, with an estimated budget of USD 400 million, is one of the most expensive films ever made, making its success at the box office all the more crucial for Paramount Pictures.

India has long been a strong market for big-budget Hollywood imports, and Mission: Impossible 8 looks poised to continue the success streak.

Advertisement

As the release date draws closer, the excitement is palpable. Fans in India are ready for another explosive chapter in the Mission: Impossible saga. And with Cruise leading the charge one last time, The Final Reckoning could become one of the biggest Hollywood hits in India this year.

ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible 8 Director Teases Heart-Stopping Action Sequences Featuring Tom Cruise: 'The Most Difficult Thing'