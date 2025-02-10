Interstellar Re-Release Day 4 India Box Office Trends: Christopher Nolan's movie keeps ROCKING theatres on working Monday

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar continues to captivate Indian audiences during its rerun, proving once again why it is one of the most celebrated sci-fi films of all time. Despite being a working Monday, the film is estimated to collect between ₹1.80 crore and ₹2.10 crore on Day 4, marking only a 25% drop from opening day (Friday) collections. With a strong ₹10.50 crore gross already amassed in three days, the film is on track to earn approximately ₹18 crore in its first week.

However, it is expected to lose IMAX screens to Chhaava in its second week, which might cause a temporary dip in collections. Once it reclaims premium formats, it could potentially reach ₹30 crore (USD 3.5 million) during its full run.

Interstellar, originally released in 2014, is a visually stunning and soul-stirring exploration of time, space, and human resilience. The film follows Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot, who embarks on an ambitious intergalactic mission to find a new habitable planet for humans as Earth faces environmental collapse. Alongside a team of astronauts, including Dr. Brand (Anne Hathaway), Cooper travels through a wormhole near Saturn, leading to mind-bending encounters with time dilation, a black hole, and the mysterious fifth dimension.

Meanwhile, his daughter Murphy (Jessica Chastain) races against time on Earth to unlock the key to humanity’s future, culminating in one of the most emotional father-daughter reunions in cinematic history.

What sets Interstellar apart from other science fiction tales is Nolan’s meticulous attention to scientific accuracy, achieved with the help of theoretical physicist Kip Thorne. Combined with breathtaking cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema and Hans Zimmer’s hauntingly sentimental score, Interstellar transcends the genre, becoming one of the greatest cinematic triumphs in history.

Originally scheduled to re-release in December 2024, Interstellar was pushed back due to Pushpa 2 occupying major IMAX screens. However, the delay only fueled anticipation among Nolan's admirers, resulting in a stellar opening weekend.