Madha Gaja Raja Day 12 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal, Santhanam’s film collects Rs 65 lakh on 2nd Thursday; approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Madha Gaja Raja, helmed by Sundar C, emerged as a big success, thanks to its superlative audience reception and positive word-of-mouth. The Vishal starrer movie is approaching the Rs 50 crore mark.

Madha Gaja Raja adds Rs 65 lakh to the tally

Co-starring Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Santhanam, Madha Gaja Raja continues to lure audiences to the ticket window. The movie added Rs 65 lakh to the tally on Day 12, after storming past the Rs 45 crore mark in 11 days of release.

The Pongal entertainer currently stands at an impressive figure of Rs 45.85 crore gross at the Kollywood box office. The pace in the 2nd week is quite slow. However, the movie is expected to witness jumps over the 2nd weekend due to the Republic Day holiday. Further, it is expected to end its theatrical run in the range of Rs 52 crore to Rs 55 crore in Tamil Nadu, emerging as a big blockbuster.

Madha Gaja Raja records phenomenal trend in Pongal week

The action-comedy has shown a phenomenal trend in its opening week, courtesy of the festive mood and multiple holidays due to Pongal. Moreover, it didn't have to face any significant competition in its home state. Though Telugu movies Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer occupied a major chunk of screens, Madha Gaja Raja emerged as the top pick.

For the unversed, the movie was earlier planned to release in 2013. However, the long-delayed movie fulfilled audience demand and the void of a good vintage comedy in 2025 and the rest is history!

Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh Total Rs 45.85 crore in 12 days

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

