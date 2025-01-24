Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: Venky starrer posts 150cr plus in extended first week in India
Sankranthiki Vasthunam is poised to cross the double-century mark worldwide over the weekend.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam posted a stellar Rs. 152 crore approx at the Indian box office during its ten-day extended first week. The Venky starrer family entertainer, not only made full of the huge holiday period but has sustained superbly even after that. Additionally, the film has grossed Rs. 29.50 crore (USD 3.40 million) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 182 crore. It is poised to cross the double-century mark over the weekend.
The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Sankrantiki Vasthunam in India is as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Tuesday
|Rs. 21.25 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 20.75 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 19.75 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 17.75 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 19.75 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 22.50 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 10.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 8.75 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 6.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 152.50 cr.
The film has performed best in the Coastal Andhra region, where the film could feature in the top five biggest grossers of all time. Sankranti is an incredibly lucrative release period in this belt and the film has made most of it, so much so that at several centres, the film is the fastest earner of all time, beating the likes of RRR, Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.
The ten-day total in the Telugu states stands at Rs. 140 crore plus. The top two highest-grossing Sankranti releases in the Telugu states are AVPL (Rs. 196 crore) and Waltair Veeraya (Rs. 171 crore). Sankranthiki Vasthunam will cross Waltair Veeraya comfortably, possibly in the second week itself. AVPL is a close call and it will be the third and fourth week holds that will determine if it can take the top spot.
The Territorial Breakdown for Sankrantiki Vasthunam in India is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 140.25 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 45.75 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 20.00 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 74.50 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 152.50 cr.
ALSO READ: Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collections: NBK starrer slows down after holidays, Taper off at 90cr in 2 weeks