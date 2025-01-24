Game Changer Box Office Update: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie collapses like a pack of cards

14 days and now it's all over for Game Changer. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political action thriller has completed two weeks of its release and things aren't looking bright for the Telugu film. Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer has collapsed among the releases of Sky Force and other movies.

Is It Game Over For Game Changer?

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is unable to lure the audience at the box office. Within two weeks, the political actioner has laid down its arms as the theatrical run of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer is practically over.

Ram Charan, who boasts of blockbusters like Maghadheera and RRR, couldn't save the film from its screen presence. Moreover, his chemistry with Kiara Advani also wasn't fruitful to be the saving factor for its box office performance either.

Game Changer Emerges As Biggest Disaster In Indian Cinema

Game Changer was touted as the highly-anticipated movie coming from Telugu cinema. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film could have been the first hit of 2025, provided S Shankar's directorial didn't face piracy issues as it was leaked shortly after its release.

It also failed to create significant hype ahead of the release with its pre-sales and trailer. Moreover, two days later, the Telugu film faced its rival release, Daaku Mahaaraj, as the tough competition in the market.

Game Changer was Ram Charan's solo comeback as a lead and second collaboration with Kiara Advani after Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019). It also couldn't meet the expectations of director S Shankar, whose previous film, Indian 2 (2024), was a box office bomb.

Going by the box office performance, Game Changer has unfortunately become the biggest disaster in the history of Indian cinema.

What's Next For Ram Charan and Kiara Advani?

While Ram Charan will be next seen in RC 16, Kiara Advani is gearing up for War 2, the sequel to War (2019).

