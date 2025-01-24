Daaku Maharaaj experienced a significant slowdown at the box office after the holiday period. The NBK starrer grossed Rs. 19 crore approx in its second week, but weekday collections dropped to very low levels. The total gross stands at Rs. 90 crore approx at the Indian box office, with little more expected to come from here on and is likely to conclude its run below Rs. 95 crore.

At one point, the film looked likely to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in the Telugu states itself, which would have been a first for the lead NBK. However, that was pretty much ruled out after the second weekend but now it won’t even cross Rs. 90 crore and will close just around Rs. 85 crore mark. The film got a good start, had a pretty good reception and a big holiday period to enjoy, yet the numbers haven’t come.

Almost all of the film’s distributors will end up in red, especially Nizam and Ceded. Ceded is particularly underwhelming considering it is a stronghold of the lead. Coastal Andhra will be somewhat close to recovery thanks to Sankranti, which means, in a normal release period, things could have been much more ugly.

The Territorial Breakdown for Daaku Maharaaj in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 82.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 19.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 15.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 47.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 90.00 cr.

The film has grossed another Rs. 18 crore (USD 2.10 million) overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 108 crore approx.