OMG 2 Second Saturday Box Office: Akshay Kumar film sees a 75 percent jump on 9th day; Collects Rs 10 crore

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam saw an extra-ordinary 75 percent growth on second Saturday at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 9.75 - 10.25 crores on day 9. The film's appreciation is very visible and the target audience has completely lapped onto it, much like the first part. The 9 day total of the film stands at Rs 94.75 crores and it will enter the Rs 100 crore club early tomorrow. It must be considered that these numbers are coming despite a competitor like Gadar 2 which is all guns blazing even in its second weekend.

OMG 2's Second Saturday Growth Confirms A Super-Hit Status For The Dramedy

OMG's second Saturday jump ensures that the film's lifetime total can go well over Rs 125 crores and probably even higher. A worldwide theatrical share of over Rs 75 crores is nothing but locked. The non-theatrical deals shall ensure that everyone associated to the film makes good money on it. There will be a new competitor in the form of Dream Girl 2 next week but it won't really pose as a direct threat as the genre and the audience is different. The Hindi Film Industry finally is in the pink of heath and it is expected that it gets only better through the course of the year.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day Advertisement India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5.25 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 10 crores Total Rs 94.75 crores nett in 9 days

Watch the OMG 2 Trailer

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

