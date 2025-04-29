Hera Pheri: Suniel Shetty calls Akshay Kumar co-starrer ‘a patriotic film’ for THIS amazing reason and we bet you’ll agree

Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma starrer Kesari Veer is all set to hit the theaters on May 16. At the trailer launch event of the film, Suniel opened up on Hera Pheri, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and called it a ‘patriotic’ film. We bet you will agree with his explanation.

A video from the Kesari Veer trailer launch event is now going viral on the Internet where Suniel Shetty was asked about working with Akshay Kumar in a patriotic film. He immediately responded, “Hera Pheri. Yeh toh desh bhakti ki film hai. Jo desh ko khush rakh sakta hai. Aaj ke bachcho ki problem kya hai na wo mentally khush nahi hai. Hera Pheri aap logon ke liye hai taaki aap mentally khush raho.”

(Hera Pheri. This is a patriotic film. It keeps the country happy. The problem with today’s youth is that they are not mentally happy. Hera Pheri is for you all so that you stay mentally happy).

He further added, “Humare desh mein jo kuch bhi hai wo extraordinary hai. Hum logon ko hasate hai, khilate hai. Gareebi mein bhi haste bhi hai aur hasate bhi hai. Aur Babur bhai jese ek partner mil jaye toh aap puchna hi mat.” (Everything in our country is extraordinary. We make people laugh, feed them, and even in poverty, we laugh and make others laugh. And if you get a partner like Babur bhai, don’t even ask).

The Hera Pheri series, which debuted in 2000, has become one of the most celebrated Indian cinema, known for its unforgettable characters, sharp wit, and timeless comedy. With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal at the forefront of the first two films, excitement is building for the upcoming sequel. Director Priyadarshan recently confirmed that the scripting for Hera Pheri 3 will start in 2026.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the new installment came unexpectedly and beautifully on Priyadarshan’s birthday. Akshay Kumar dropped a birthday wish for the director, and Priyadarshan responded with a surprise offer of Hera Pheri 3 and it was absolutely unexpected.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

