POLL RESULT: Fans are most excited about Akshay Kumar’s pairing with THIS co-star and we’re not surprised

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors in the industry, with an exciting line-up of films in his kitty. Last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, going further, he has promising films in the pipeline pairing him alongside prolific actors. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine the most anticipated pairing fans are excited to watch, and the results are here. As one can expect, his pairing with Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3 gained a majority of votes.

Advertisement

Take a look at the poll results

A special poll was conducted for our readers, in which they were asked to choose the pairing of Akshay Kumar they’re excited about the most. They were given three options that included: Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla, and Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3.

Now that the results are out after a few days of voting, clearly, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s pairing in Hera Pheri 3 made a clean sweep with 73.53% of votes. His pairing with Arshad Warsi in the comedy court-room drama Jolly LLB 3 secured the second position with 17.65% of votes. Meanwhile, Akshay and Wamiqa Gabbi’s pairing in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla secured the least number of votes, i.e. 8.82%.

After two successful beloved Hera Pheri franchises, Priyadarshan announced the third installment earlier this year in January. It all happened with Kumar’s special birthday post for the director, and in response to which he delighted fans with the most exciting announcement.

Advertisement

The Bhooth Bangla director wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?"

Take a look

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri were released in 2000 and 2006, respectively.

ALSO READ: Tanvi The Great: Is Anupam Kher’s directorial venture inspired by Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s Barfi? Actor REVEALS