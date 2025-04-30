Kesari 2 vs Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Which sequel is performing better in its pre-sales?

Kesari 2 vs Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: The next big Bollywood offering comes in the form of the thriller drama Raid 2, led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. This much-awaited Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is the sequel to the director’s 2018 release, Raid. It is currently nearing the end of its advance booking stage and is set for a release on May 1, 2025.

Advertisement

Talking about sequels, Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is currently in theaters and will soon enter its third week. Both sequels are led by A-list actors from the same generation and will compete against one another in theaters from May onwards. As Raid 2 is currently in its pre-sales phase, let’s see how the film is performing compared to the advance booking of Kesari 2.

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 advance booking performance

Beginning with Kesari 2, the Akshay Kumar starrer sold 33,000 tickets in top Indian national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—on its opening day, leading to a very decent start of Rs 7 crore on Good Friday.

As for Raid 2, the film has sold over 40K tickets in the top Indian national chains, already bigger than Kesari 2, with a few hours left to go before the film steps into its release date. With this response, it is expected to open near a range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore, India net.

Advertisement

While the figures show a bigger hype for Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, there are several fronts where both films fall short of each other. While Raid 2 is a continuation of the story of Raid, Kesari Chapter 2 showed an entirely different chapter of history compared to Kesari. Additionally, the Akshay Kumar starrer courtroom drama was an A-rated film as well as much less commercialized than its prequel.

As for Raid 2, the Ajay Devgn film carries nearly the same essence as Raid, except for adding a few dance numbers to attract a larger audience commercially. With all these factors observed, Raid 2 is currently eyeing a bigger box office opening than Kesari 2, while the post-release word-of-mouth will drive the trend towards its deserving lifetime net. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day