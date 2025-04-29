Housefull 5 OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Akshay Kumar-led comedy after its theatrical run

Housefull 5 is just over a month away from hitting the big screens. This fifth installment of the famous Bollywood franchise is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Ahead of its June release, it has already been revealed where the movie will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. Housefull 5 will have its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

Back in 2024, the social media platforms of Amazon Prime Video revealed that Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 will be available on the platform post its theatrical release. They shared the title card of the movie that read, “Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 Directed by Tarun Mansukhani. India’s biggest comedy franchise is back,” along with the theatrical release date.

The caption of the post read, “Introducing Housefull 5 with five times the laughter, madness, and confusion. #Housefull5 available post-theatrical release.”

Have a look at the post!

The audience will be able to watch the comic caper on OTT from the comfort of their homes. However, it should be noted that there is no information yet on when the film will be available digitally.

Meanwhile, it looks like the team of Housefull 5 is gearing up to start the promotional campaign. The fans are extremely eager to see the content from the film, which will arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025. According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a theatrical teaser of Housefull 5 was certified recently. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating, and the length is 1 minute and 19 seconds.

Housefull 5 will reportedly be a whodunit set against the backdrop of a cruise. It features a stellar ensemble cast. It includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is helmed by Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani.

