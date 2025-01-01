Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies at worldwide box office; Manjummel Boys emerges victorious
As 2024 is approaching an end, here's taking a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies at the worldwide box office.
Malayalam cinema enjoyed a historic year at the box office. The regional film industry produced back-to-back successful movies that not only stormed the box office but also catered to the audience with strong content. Be it Premalu, Marco, Aavesham, Manjummel Boys, Bramayugam, or others, Mollywood offered a variety of content this year. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies at the worldwide box office.
Based on a true story, Manjummel Boys emerged as the #1 Mollywood film at the worldwide box office. The survival drama grossed around Rs 242 crore in its entire run globally, taking the top spot among the 2024 releases. Interestingly, the Chidambaram-directed movie also bagged the title of the highest-grosser in Malayalam cinema of all time, beating Tovino Thomas’ movie, 2018.
Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaaran in the lead role, secured the second spot by grossing Rs 158.50 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie performed exceptionally well overseas. Following this, Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham took the 3rd spot with a global gross collection of Rs 156 crore.
The list includes Premalu, Marco, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, Varshangalkku Shesham, Kishkindha Kaandam and Turbo. Check out the complete list!
Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies of 2024 worldwide are as follows:
|S. No.
|Movie
|Gross Collection (CR in INR)
|1
|Manjummel Boys
|242
|2
|Aadujeevitham
|158.50
|3
|Aavesham
|156
|4
|Premalu
|136.25
|5
|Marco
|110 plus expected
|6
|Ajayante Randam Moshanam
|106.75
|7
|Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil
|90.25
|8
|Varshangalkku Shesham
|82.75
|9
|Kishkindha Kaandam
|77
|10
|Turbo
|72.50
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
