Asif Ali reveals surprising reason why he couldn't do Manjummel Boys even though he was initially meant to play crucial role

The Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles. Recently, actor Asif Ali revealed that he was initially considered for a role in the movie.

In a recent interview with Movie World Media on YouTube, Asif Ali spilled the beans about being considered for the Chidambaram-directed movie. The actor said, “Since his first film, Chidambaram and I have had multiple discussions about the project. There was a point where I was meant to play the character who falls down the pit in Manjummel Boys.”

The actor further revealed that after hearing about the crucial impact the character has in the movie, it felt better to have someone else play the role. He continued, “The initial casting was changed due to the possibility that my casting could have become a liability for the film.”

The movie Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller based on an actual incident that took place in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Back in 2006, a group of friends on vacation visited the infamous Devil’s Kitchen, popularly known as the Guna Caves.

During their visit, one of the friends accidentally fell into the caves and got trapped. The rest of the movie focuses on how the group bands together to rescue him. With Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles, the film also featured actors like Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and more in key roles.

As for Asif Ali ’s work front, after the major success of Kishkindha Kaandam, the actor is next set to appear in the movie Rekhachithram. The mystery crime thriller, directed by Jofin T. Chacko, focuses on a police officer's investigation into a decades-old crime and the events surrounding it.

