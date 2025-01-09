Rekhachithram Day 1 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan starrer mystery crime thriller takes BLOCKBUSTER opening; grosses Rs 2 crore in state
Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram has opened with a massive Rs 2 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Deets Inside.
After delivering a blockbuster movie, Kishkindha Kaandam, during Onam 2024, Asif Ali returned to the big screens with another solid content-driven film. His latest release, Rekhachithram, co-starring Anaswara Rajan, is wreaking havoc at the Kerala box office.
Rekhachithram takes a flying start; set to emerge as a Blockbuster
Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram hits the cinemas today on January 9. The mystery crime thriller has opened with a massive Rs 2 crore gross at the Kerala box office, becoming the biggest opener for Asif Ali.
After a good occupancy in the morning shows, the movie saw a massive rise in ticket sales in evening and night shows and recorded a terrific occupancy. The film has received excellent word-of-mouth, a major boost for the small-budget Malayalam movie.
It will enjoy a four-day-long festive opening weekend at the box office and has the possibility of hitting around Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore during this period. It will be interesting to see if the movie can surpass the lifetime box office collections of Kishkindha Kaandam and emerge as the highest-grossing movie of Asif Ali’s career.
Rekhachithram managed to brave the blockbuster wave of Unni Mukundan's Marco, now running in its final legs.
Rekhachithram in theaters
Rekhachithram is now available to watch in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Have you watched Rekhachithram in cinemas? Comment down and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Box Office Opinion: Can Shahid Kapoor's Deva match the BLOCKBUSTER success of Kabir Singh?