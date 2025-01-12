Rekhachithram Day 4 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali starrer mystery crime thriller continues WINNING streak; grosses Rs 10.50 crore in 1st weekend

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead role, continues the winning streak at the box office. The movie has posted a banger figure in its 4-day-long opening weekend.

Rekhachithram grosses Rs 3.5 crore on 1st Sunday; storms past Rs 10 crore mark in Kerala

Helmed by Jofin T Chacko, Rekhachithram added Rs 3.50 crore to the tally on its fourth day i.e. Sunday. The total cume of the mystery crime thriller currently stands at Rs 10.50 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.

For the unversed, the movie was a Thursday release and it enjoyed a 4-day extended first weekend. The movie opened with a solid Rs 1.90 crore. Further, it collected over Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 3 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

Rekhachithram is all set to emerge as Asif Ali's other blockbuster after his Onam release, Kishkindha Kaandam. It will be the first blockbuster of 2025.

Day-Wise Collections Of Rekhachithram In Kerala Markets Are As Follows:

Days Gross Collections In Kerala Day 1 Rs 1.90 crore Day 2 Rs 2.10 crore Day 3 Rs 3 crore Day 4 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 10.50 crore in four days

About Rekhachithram

Bankrolled by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, Rekhachithram features Asif Ali as a cop, CI Vivek Gopinath. The star cast of the film also includes Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Siddique, and Jagadish among others. The trailer of the latest release was unveiled on YouTube in December 2024. Asif Ali was previously seen in Kishkindha Kaandam, the Malayalam mystery film which was released last year.

The Jofin T. Chacko directorial has been facing competition with Marco at the Malayalam box office. Unni Mukundan-starrer is the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024. It is yet to be seen if Asif Ali's Rekhachithram can outperform Marco in Kerala in the coming days.

Rekhachithram In Theaters

Rekhachithram is running successfully in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Malayalam mystery crime film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

