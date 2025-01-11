Rekhachithram Day 3 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali's blockbuster mystery thriller remains strong; Grosses Rs 3 crore on Saturday

Amid the successful run of Marco, another film has entered the Mollywood box office. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram hit the screens on January 9, 2025. Starring Asif Ali in the lead role, the mystery crime movie has completed three days of its release and has been performing exceedingly well in Kerala.

Rekhachithram Adds Rs 3 Crore To Its Tally In Kerala; Total Reaches A Solid Rs 7 Crore

Rekhachithram started its journey with Rs 1.90 crore on the opening day in Kerala. On Day 2, Asif Ali-starrer grew by 10-12 percent collected Rs 2.10 crore. Now, on the third day of its release, the recently released Malayalam grew by around 50 percent and it collected Rs 3 crore.

The three days collection of Rekhachithram now stands at Rs 7 crore in its home state. Sunday should be the biggest day for the movie, where it will gross in excess of Rs 3.50 crore, for an extended weekend of Rs 10.50 crore. The global weekend for the movie should be 25 crore or so at the end of Sunday.

Day-Wise Collections Of Rekhachithram In Kerala Markets Are As Follows:

Days Gross Collections In Kerala Day 1 Rs 1.90 crore Day 2 Rs 2.10 crore Day 3 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 7 crore in three days

A Brief About Rekhachithram

Bankrolled by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, Rekhachithram features Asif Ali as a cop, CI Vivek Gopinath. The star cast of the film also includes Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Siddique, and Jagadish among others. The trailer of the latest release was unveiled on YouTube in December 2024. Asif Ali was previously seen in Kishkindha Kaandam, the Malayalam mystery film which was released last year.

Advertisement

The Jofin T. Chacko-directorial has been facing competition with Marco at the Malayalam box office. Unni Mukundan-starrer is the fifth highest grossing Malayalam movie of 2024. It is yet to be seen if Asif Ali's Rekhachithram can outperform Marco in Kerala in the coming days.

Rekhachithram In Theaters

Rekhachithram is running successfully in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Malayalam mystery crime film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Asif Ali reveals surprising reason why he couldn't do Manjummel Boys even though he was initially meant to play crucial role