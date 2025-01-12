Marco Worldwide Box Office Update: Unni Mukundan's gory actioner hits Rs 100 crore mark on 4th Sunday

The Malayalam movie Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is currently in its last legs at the box office. The gory action thriller performed very well and emerged as a blockbuster globally.

Marco hits the Rs 100 crore mark globally; emerges a Blockbuster

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. The movie took 23 days to achieve this milestone and became Unni Mukundan's first century of his career. The movie performed exceptionally in the Kerala markets, grossing around Rs 45 crore. It did a fabulous business in the Hindi market as well. As per estimates, Marco grossed around Rs 12 crore from the North India circuit. Interestingly, it was opened with just Rs 1 lakh on its opening day in Hindi.

Marco established itself among the best performers of 2024. Released during the pre-Christmas weekend, Marco is about to complete its one-month theatrical run soon. It is currently the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024 globally. If it keeps attracting the audience for a couple of weeks, the A-rated violent actioner will collect Rs 110 crore at the worldwide box office.

Backed by Cubes Entertainment, the Unni Mukundan starrer comfortably ditched Mohanlal's big-budget movie Barroz and Tovino Thomas's Identity at the Kerala box office. However, it slows down in its fourth weekend with the arrival of Asif Ali's Rekhachithram.

Marco in theaters

