ARM And Kishkindha Kaandam Worldwide Box Office Collections Week 2: Tovino Thomas starrer crosses Rs 75 crore mark; Asif Ali's mystery-thriller emerges a BLOCKBUSTER

Onam 2024 releases Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Kishkindha Kaandam are performing extraordinarily at the box office. The Malayalam movies have already become big successes and continue to attract the crowd. While the Tovino Thomas starrer has passed the Rs 75 crore mark, the Asif Ali film wrote history by becoming his biggest grosser of all time.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Emerges Super-Hit With Its Phenomenal Trend

Starring Tovino Thomas in a triple role, along with Kirthi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, and others, the fantasy action-adventure Ajayante Randam Moshanam is doing very well at the ticket window. The movie, directed by debutant Jithin Laal, has impressed the audience, driving its box office pull.

After wrapping its second weekend at Rs 14 crore, the movie added another Rs 8 crore to the tally and closed its second week with Rs 22 crore worldwide gross. In its extended two-week theatrical run, the total cume of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has reached Rs 76.50 crore at the worldwide box office.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) emerged as a Superhit in just 15 days of release and has had a fantastic hold at the box office. The 3D epic visual spectacle was released along with Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandham, which is also doing wonders at the box office.

Watch Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Trailer:

Kishkindha Kaandham Wreaks Havoc At The Box Office, Emerges A Blockbuster

Though Kishkindha Kaandam is a relatively small film in front of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, it has created havoc at the box office. The movie starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead has outperformed the Tovino Thomas movie by taking a lead of Rs 7 crore in the second week.

After earning Rs 20 crores in its second weekend, the mystery-thriller added another Rs 9 crore to the tally and ended its second week at a phenomenal Rs 29 crore worldwide gross. The total cume of Kishkindha Kaandam in two weeks has reached Rs 55.75 crore at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, Kishkindha Kaandam has emerged as a Blockbuster at the box office.

Watch Kishkindha Kaandam Trailer

ARM & Kishkindha Kaandam Set To Enjoy Two Weeks Free Run At The Theatres

Both Onam releases are not slowing down at the box office anytime soon. With no major upcoming release in the state, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Kishkindha Kaandam will enjoy a two-week free run, which will boost their business to new heights.

As per the trends, Asif Ali's much-loved mystery-thriller has all chances to surpass the overall collections of Tovino Thomas’ fantasy action-adventure by the end of their theatrical runs.

