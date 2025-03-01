Superboys of Malegaon Day 2 Box Office Trends: Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh's inspirational film receives no theatrical support; heads towards a sorry fate

Filmmaker Reema Kagti's latest directorial, Superboys of Malegaon arrived in Indian cinemas on February 28, 2025. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others navigating their lives in Malegaon against the backdrop of filmmaking. Superboys of Malegaon hasn't been able to receive theatrical support in two days of its release.

Superboys of Malegaon Struggles To Gain Momentum; No BOGO Offer Now

Superboys of Malegaon, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, has been a dull performer at the box office. On Day 2, Adarsh Gourav-starrer found no theatrical traction as audiences didn't turn up to watch the movie in theaters.

Superboys of Malegaon opened with Rs 60 lakh at the box office on Friday. Reema Kagti's helmer was supported by Buy-One-Get-One movie offer on the first day. Now that the BOGO offer is no more available, it has less expectations from its theatrical run while locking horns with Crazxy and Chhaava.

Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, Superboys of Malegaon has received good response from critics. It is expected to collect mere Rs 2 crore in the opening weekend and is heading towards a sorry fate.

Superboys Of Malegaon To Arrive On OTT After Theatrical Release

The makers of Superboys of Malegaon will release the film on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. This is to note that the arrival of this slice-of-life entertainer in cinemas serves as a marketing tool for its OTT release. In that sense, the box office numbers need not to be stressed upon much.

Advertisement

Based on the life of a filmmaker, Nasir Shaikh, the 2024 movie made its debut in the World Premieres section of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, last year. Adarsh Gourav's movie received a standing ovation at the festival, bringing Shaikh to tears.

Superboys Of Malegaon in Cinemas

Superboys Of Malegaon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab your tickets from the counter itself. Are you looking forward to Superboys of Malegaon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.