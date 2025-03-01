Crazxy Day 2 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah and Girish Kohli's thriller witnesses slight growth after low opening; receives positive reception

Crazxy hit the screens on February 28, 2025. Starring Sohum Shah, the intense thriller is helmed by Girish Kohli. The recently released film stars Shah as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, the surgeon who gives it all to save his daughter from kidnapping. After low opening, Crazxy is expecting a slight growth on the second day.

Crazxy Records Slight Growth On Day 2; Receives Positive Reception

Produced under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has been performing modestly at the box office. On Day 2, Sohum Shah-starrer experienced a slight rise in its net business. Going by the good word of mouth, it is expected to pick up more on Day 3; i.e. Sunday, considering that it may have walk-in bookings on the weekend.

Crazxy opened at Rs 1 crore at the box office on Friday. Even after a minimal growth on Saturday, the overall business of Girish Kohli's helmer is still low. If things go down well, the one-of-a-kind gripping thriller should earn in the range of Rs 3.50 crore to Rs 4.50 crore in its opening weekend.

Crazxy Has Niche Audience; Should Earn Rs 15 Crore Plus Lifetime Business

For Crazxy, there is a limitation of footfalls in terms of genre and appeal. Sohum Shah's latest release has a niche audience. It will be especially watched by cinegoers who liked his 2018 period folk horror film, Tumbbad or those who are into intense thrillers.

Crazy has been released on around 1250 screens across India. Now, if the film collects Rs 15 crore or plus by the end of its theatrical run, it will be perceived as a decent performer at the box office.

Crazxy, which marks Sohum Shah's theatrical comeback as an actor after seven years, is clashing with Superboys of Malegaon.

Crazxy In Cinemas

