Box Office: Revisiting Reema Kagti's movies as Superboys Of Malegaon plays in theatres

Reema Kagti is a director and writer who has been working in Bollywood since 2007, with most of her work being prevalent in the drama genre. She made her debut with the multistarrer comedy drama Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Over the years, she has secured her place as a very underrated talent working behind the screens.

The latest Reema Kagti directorial, Superboys of Malegaon, was released in theatres on 28 February 2025. The film tells the story of a few underdog filmmakers played by Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora. On this occasion of her new release, let’s revisit her previous films and what they achieved at the box office:

1. Gold

Gold is a period sports drama starring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in the lead with a huge supporting cast of Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta. This Reema Kagti directorial released on the occasion of Independence Day 2018 and collected Rs 102 crores nett nationwide for an average verdict, becoming Reema Kati’s highest grossing directorial.

2. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

The psychological crime thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Rajkummar Rao released in 2018. The film was the 2nd directorial of Reema Kagti and became her 2nd highest grosser too. The film collected over Rs 91 crores as its Indian nett collection at the box office.

3. Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Reema Kagti made her debut in the year 2007 with Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The film was a multistarrer comedy drama, featuring a huge and talented star cast of Abhay Deol, Ranvir Shorey, Kay Kay Menon, Ameesha Patel, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Shabana Azmi and many others. The film faced highly mixed to negative reviews on its release, making it an average box office grosser with Rs 11.5 crores as its total India nett collection.

Reema Kagti's films' box office collection

Movie India Nett Gold Rs 102 crores Talaash: The Answer Lies Within Rs 91 crores Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Rs 11.5 crores

