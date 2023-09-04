Talk To Me: A24's release surpasses $44 million at the box office, becomes highest-grossing North American horror movie

Horror film Talk To Me directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou earns $44.6 million at the North American box office

A still from Talk To Me (YouTube/ A24)

Talk To Me, a horror film centered around a group of friends experimenting with conjuring spirits, has reached a significant milestone. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou from Australia, the movie has emerged as A24's highest-grossing horror release in the North American box office, accumulating a total of $44.6 million in earnings to date.

Thrilling plot of Talk To Me 

A compelling story following the journey of a group of close friends is at the core of Talk To Me. When they discover the mysterious power to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, their lives take an unexpected turn. What starts out as an exhilarating party game quickly turns into a terrifying investigation into the paranormal. As they continue to explore the enigmatic, their actions trigger a series of incidents that cause the release of scary and evil forces, pitting them against one another in a struggle for survival.

The trailer of Talk To Me 

Outstanding performance by Talk To Me

Talk To Me made waves right from its premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year. The anticipation and buzz surrounding the film were well-founded, as it successfully translated its eerie and suspenseful storyline into box office success. Notably, the movie's earnings have surpassed the $44.1 million garnered by Ari Aster's acclaimed Hereditary in 2018, solidifying its place as A24's highest-grossing horror release. Furthermore, it has outperformed Aster's subsequent offering, Midsommar, which earned $27.4 million in 2019. It's worth mentioning that A24 has been the distributor for all three of Ari Aster's films, including his third feature, Beau Is Afraid, which concluded its run with $8.2 million in March.

Talk To Me continues to captivate audiences even in its sixth weekend, maintaining its impressive box office performance. The film's ability to retain its audience, coupled with its record-breaking earnings, solidifies its position as a remarkable achievement for A24 in the realm of horror cinema.

FAQs

Where can i stream Talk to Me?
Streaming giant Max is home to a variety of A24's best installments, and Talk to Me will likely join their impressive catalog. Max can be purchased for $9.99 per month. Additionally, Paramount+ with Showtime is another likely host for Talk to Me.
What is the plot of Talk to Me?
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill and high-stakes party game -- until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.
What is Talk to Me movie 2023 about?
The film follows a group of teenagers who discover they are able to contact spirits using a mysterious embalmed hand, only for things to go too far. Talk to Me premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival on 30 October 2022, and was released in Australia on 27 July 2023, by Maslow Entertainment.
