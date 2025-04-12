Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison First 2 Days: Good Bad Ugly vs Vidaamuyarchi vs The Goat vs Vettaiyan

Sometimes, silence makes the loudest noise and Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is doing exactly that at the box office. Released on April 10 without the usual marketing blitz, the film roared into theaters and stunned trade circles with its numbers. The Ajith-starrer is now being compared with some of the biggest Tamil films of the year, including his own Vidaamuyarchi, Vijay’s The GOAT, and Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and the results are fascinating.

Advertisement

Day 1 saw Good Bad Ugly collect a whopping Rs 28 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office, outshining Vidaamuyarchi’s Rs 25.5 crore debut. What’s even more impressive is that it nearly matched The GOAT’s Rs 30 crore opening, a film that came with massive promotions. Vettaiyan, despite Rajinikanth's aura, started lower with Rs 19.75 crore. For a film that didn’t even knock on the doors of promotional campaigns before release, Good Bad Ugly made a thunderous entrance.

The second-day numbers only added fuel to the fire. Good Bad Ugly brought in another Rs 15 crore, holding stronger than Vidaamuyarchi, which slipped to Rs 10 crore. While The GOAT maintained its upper hand with Rs 21 crore and Vettaiyan stayed competitive at Rs 16.5 crore, Ajith’s film proved it wasn’t just a one-day wonder. With Rs 43 crore in two days from Tamil Nadu alone, the film is pacing well to breach the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its Day 3 itself.

Advertisement

Day Good Bad Ugly Vidaamuyarchi The GOAT Vettaiyan Day 1 Rs 28 Crore Rs 25.5 Crore Rs 25.5 Crore Rs 30 Crore Day 2 Rs 15 Crore Rs 10 Crore Rs 21 Crore Rs 16.5 Crore



As the weekend buzz continues to build, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is turning out to be that blockbuster everyone underestimated. With Sunday and Ambedkar Jayanti around the corner, the box office fireworks might just be getting started, taking the film's worldwide collection to an unexpected high.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 3 days; fastest century for senior star