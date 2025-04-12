Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office: Ajith Kumar’s actioner storms past Rs 75 crore gross in 2 days with solid mass appeal

Ajith Kumar's most recent action-packed film, Good Bad Ugly, has already broken box office records since its premiere. The Tamil movie had a huge debut after its April 10 release, earning an incredible Rs 51 crore gross from the worldwide box office. The overseas market pulled in USD 1.96 million (about Rs 17 crore), while the domestic circuits contributed a whopping Rs 34 crore, paving the way for a terrific run at the box office.

In addition to setting a new career high for Ajith, the movie has swept Tamil Nadu, grossing over Rs 28 crore on Day 1 alone. It is evident from this strong start that Good Bad Ugly is already headed for one of the year's biggest blockbusters. Tying with his 2022 blockbuster Valimai, it marked Ajith’s biggest-ever opener in his home state. By the end of Day 2, Good Bad Ugly had surged past the Rs 75 crore mark globally, with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for more than Rs 40 crore of that haul in two days. This is an impressive feat, and with no major releases in sight to compete, the movie is in for a massive ride.

As the weekend kicks off with Saturday and Sunday, plus a long Monday holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanti, the film’s box office prospects look even brighter. A collection of Rs 150 crore worldwide by the end of the extended weekend is not just possible, but likely. Fans are already flocking to theaters, and the film’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Ajith's larger-than-life screen presence, brought to life through director Adhik Ravichandran’s sharp vision, is the heart of this mass entertainer. Good Bad Ugly doesn’t just mark another release for the star, but it’s a full-throttle return to the action-packed, larger-than-life persona that fans have been missing. From the very first frame, the film pulls you into its high-energy world, with Ajith effortlessly sliding back into the roles that made him a legend. The way he portrayed the former gangster flawlessly is something only he could pull off.

But what truly makes Good Bad Ugly stand out is its emotional depth, with a captivating flashback, a striking photoshoot sequence, Trisha and Arjun Das's stunning screen presence, and a surprise cameo from Simran and others, which makes the entire experience even more special. With an explosive opening and the long weekend to build momentum, this film is a reminder that Ajith Kumar’s magic on-screen is anything but fading.

