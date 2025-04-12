Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 3 days; fastest century for senior star

Like a thunderstorm that arrives without warning, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has swept across theaters, breaking records and rewriting the senior star’s own box office history. With just three days in theaters, the film has roared past the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross mark, marking Ajith’s fastest-ever entry into the coveted club.

Bankrolled by top Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers, Ajith's Good Bad Ugly opened to a massive global reception on April 10, pulling in Rs 51 crore on its debut day. Back home in Tamil Nadu, the film has maintained a strong grip, with Rs 15 crore coming in on Day 2 alone. That brings the state’s total to Rs 43 crore in just two days. By the end of Day 2, the worldwide gross of Good Bad Ugly raced past Rs 75 crores. Now, Day 3 only pushed things further, with packed houses and long queues at single screens showcasing Ajith’s continued hold over the mass audience.

Day Wise Box Office Collections of Good Bad Ugly

Days Good Bad Ugly (Tamil Nadu) Good Bad Ugly (World Wide) Day 1 Rs 28 crore Rs 51 crore Day 2 Rs 15 crore Rs 24 crore Total Rs 43 crore Rs 75 crore

The global tally will be racing past Rs 100 crore by Saturday night, making Good Bad Ugly the third Tamil film in 2025 to reach the milestone, joining Ajith’s own Vidaamuyarchi and Pradeep Ranganathan’s crowd-puller Dragon. What makes this feat even more impressive is the absence of a traditional pre-release promotional blitz, as Ajith’s name alone did the heavy lifting.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is a stylized gangster drama where Ajith dons multiple looks, each oozing swag. Backed by the fiery energy of GV Prakash’s music and a power-packed supporting cast including Trisha, Arjun Das, Simran, and Priya Prakash Varrier, the film has all the right ingredients for box office success.

And if the current storm continues, don’t be surprised if Good Bad Ugly not only becomes Ajith’s career-best grosser but also ends up among the biggest hits Tamil cinema has seen in recent years. The ride is far from over.

