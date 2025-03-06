Vidaamuyarchi Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Ajith Kumar starrer to end its box office run below 140 Crore; A big DISAPPOINTMENT

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith Kumar, was released on February 6. This film was one of the most expected films of the year, but things were not as good as everyone expected. This action thriller was supposed to release during the Pongal season but missed the slot due to some production issues. Now let's look into the box office collections of this Ajith Kumar starrer.

Tamil Nadu Business

Vidaamuyarchi started off well in Tamil Nadu by grossing 25.50 crore on Day 1 from the home turf. On the next day, the film dropped around 60% and grossed 10 crore. The second-day drop was very big, and this almost sealed the fate for the film. The film had small jumps in the first weekend, but that was not helping either. The film collected above 71 crore in the first week, but it wrapped up its final run around 82 crore. Finishing below the 100 cr mark from Tamil Nadu is a big setback for a star like Ajith Kumar.



Here is the Tamil nadu gross collection,

Week Collection Week 1 71 cr Week 2 11 cr Final 83 cr

Main ROI Markets

In other ROI markets, Karnataka grossed more than 4 crores on Day 1 and 1.35 crores from Kerala too. Things went downhill from there as Karnataka wrapped up around 9.5 crores and Kerala with 3.30 crores. The overall gross ROI stands around 18 crores, which shows how quickly this Ajith Kumar starrer fell in those territories.

Territory Collection Karnataka 9.25 Cr Kerala 3.30 Cr AP 2.50 Cr Total 15.05 Cr

Overseas Business

In the overseas market, the Malaysia/Singapore territory collected the most for the film, followed by Gulf and USA territories. The overall overseas cume stands around $4.6 million. The numbers are very disappointing in the overseas circuit too. A film like this should have worked well in this circuit, but the initial response hindered the box office chances of this film.

Territory Collection Domestic 98 Cr Overseas 40 Cr Total 138 Cr

Ajith Kumar's next release is Good Bad Ugly, which is a big mass entertainer slated for an April 10 release. The teaser, which was released recently, got huge praise from all sections of the audience. So this might be the film that gives Ajith Kumar the much-needed big blockbuster.