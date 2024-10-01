The GOAT Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Thalapathy Vijay's action-drama to end its theatrical SHOWDOWN at Rs 456 crore; A Super-Hit

The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead along with an ensemble cast of Priyanka Mohanan, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Topstar Prashant and others has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The movie, which will soon mark its digital debut, has collected around Rs 455 crore globally, emerging as the third highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

The GOAT Winds Up Its Theatrical Showdown At Rs 220 Crore In Tamil Nadu, BLOCKBUSTER

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT has smashed a total of Rs 220 crore at the Kollywood box office and emerged as a big blockbuster in the state. The movie slightly shied away from surpassing the record figures of Ponniyin Selvan—1 (Rs 222 crore Gross) and took the third spot among the highest-grossing movies in Tamil Nadu.

Though the movie received mixed word of mouth, the action flick saw mayhem at the box office, thanks to Thalapathy Vijay's superstardom.

The GOAT Fails To Lure The Audience In Kerala & APTS; Fares Well In North Belt

While the movie performed extraordinarily well in its state, it received a lackluster response from the Kerala and APTS territories. The movie couldn't even collect a respectable total in these belts and ended up being a disaster.

The action movie was also released in the North belt under the title Thalapathy is the GOAT, where it did decent business without any promotions or pre-release buzz. Although the movie couldn't surpass Leo's lifetime collection in Hindi, it managed to hold well at the box office.

The movie is expected to gross around Rs 80 crore outside Tamil Nadu, bringing its all-India gross collection to an estimated Rs 300 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Note that both Leo and Thalapathy is the GOAT (Hindi title) were released only on non-national and single screens in Hindi because of their 4-week digital deal.

Thalapathy Vijay's Starpower In Overseas Made The GOAT A Big Success; Set To Wrap Up At Rs 456 Crore Globally

Thalapathy Vijay's undisputed star power worked well for the movie in international locations. The Venkat Prabhu-directed action movie recorded a superb hold overseas and became a blockbuster.

The action flick collected a massive Rs 156 crore in foreign territories, which is impressive considering a Tamil movie. The final box office collection of The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) in its entire run will be close to Rs 456 crore gross worldwide.

Watch The GOAT Trailer

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT On OTT

While the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has ended its theatrical run, it is still being played at a reduced screen count. Moreover, it will be available on Netflix to stream online in multiple languages from October 3rd onwards. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

