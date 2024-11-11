Aamir Khan's 2016 released sports biopic, Dangal was a huge hit at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie not only emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie domestically but also performed extremely well in the international territories. It had grossed a massive USD 215 million overseas, thanks to the Chinese markets. This figure is still unbeatable after 8 long years. In short, Dangal still rules the charts of the highest-grossing Hindi movie overseas box office.

Besides Dangal, a few other Aamir Khan starrers performed extraordinarily in foreign markets, including Secret Superstar, PK, Dhoom 3, and 3 Idiots. While Aamir is blessed with massive Chinese markets, Shah Rukh Khan rules other overseas territories.

King Khan's movies have always done fabulous business overseas, which is a testament to his undisputed stardom at the global level. For the record, the actor has five movies in the top 25 Highest Hindi Movie Grossers Overseas: Jawan, Pathaan, Dilwale, Dunki, and My Name Is Khan.

Interestingly, some old classics of the 70s, 80s, and 90s decade too are part of this coveted list. Check out the full list below:

The highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office are as follows:

Sr. No. Movie Name Overseas Box Office Collections 1 Dangal USD 215 million 2 Secret Superstar USD 118.50 million 3 Bajrangi Bhaijaan USD 70.50 million 4 Disco Dancer USD 59* million 5 Jawan USD 47.50 million 6 Pathaan USD 47.50 million 7 PK USD 46.50 million 8 Andhadhun USD 46.50 million 9 Caravan USD 39* million 10 Hindi Medium USD 33.75 million 11 Dhoom 3 USD 31 million 12 Animal USD 30 million 13 Sultan USD 29 million 14 Bobby USD 29* million 15 Padmaavat USD 28.50 million 16 Barood USD 28.20* million 17 Sholay USD 28.20* million 18 Jagir USD 28* million 19 Dilwale USD 28 million 20 3 Idiots USD 25.50 million 21 Seeta Aur Geeta USD 25* million 22 Awaara USD 25* million 23 Hichki USD 24 million 24 Dunki USD 22 million 25 My Name Is Khan USD 22 million

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

(* denotes the given numbers will be re-verified)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Top 25 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies Worldwide: Dangal, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more