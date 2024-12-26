UI Karnataka Box Office: Upendra's dystopian future movie holds its ground against Kiccha Sudeep's mass-masala Max

Upendra Rao's recently-released film, UI, was released in cinemas on December 20, 2024. Written and directed by Upendra himself, the science fiction explores the dystopian world where the Kannada actor plays a dictator. The U/A Censor-certified film marks his comeback film as a director after nine years since the release of Uppi 2 (2015). UI locked horns with Viduthalai Part 2, Vanvaas, and Mufasa: The Lion King. Upendra's latest film, UI has completed six days of its release in theaters.

UI Maintains Its Hold In Kannada; Competes With Max

Co-produced by Lahari Films and Venus Enterrtainers, UI has continued to maintain a decent hold at the Karnataka box office. Upendra Rao-starrer emerged as the biggest opening film of his career so far. After Christmas, the science fiction film has a new rival release, Max.

UI has held its ground amid the arrival of Kiccha Sudeep's latest film. Notably, the action thriller has become the biggest opener in Kannada cinema this year. Despite UI receiving extreme responses and facing competition, Upendra's project is a successful venture.

Aamir Khan Supports UI

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan watched the trailer of UI earlier this month, nearly a week ahead of its release. Aamir recorded a video of himself in which he praised Upendra Rao's work while promoting UI. The superstar called the trailer "mindblowing" and hoped for its success at the box office.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Upendra was quizzed about his interaction with Aamir. "I was in Cloud 9 actually. I never expected Aamir Khan to do such a video after I showed him the trailer for UI. I just wanted to show it to him and get an honest feedback. After seeing it, he just took his phone and made that video even though there was limited time for us to interact," Upendra told us while adding that he felt speechless.

Kiccha Sudeep Praises UI

Kiccha Sudeep, who is currently competing with Upendra Rao at the box office, took to X to praise his rival release, UI. Referring to Upendra as "Uppi Sir", Kiccha tweeted that only he can visualize and narrate such script. The Max actor also expressed that he is happy about the response that UI is receiving from the audience.

