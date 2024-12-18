UI release date, storyline, full star cast; here's everything about Upendra's upcoming movie

UI, starring Upendra, is set to hit the big screens in just a few days. Directed by the actor himself, the movie is expected to face stiff competition from other releases, including Viduthalai Part 2. However, it has been generating immense buzz on social media, thanks to its promotional strategies. If you're eager to see Upendra on the big screen, keep reading to learn more about its release date, storyline, star cast, and more.

UI release date and star cast

Upendra is back in the director’s chair after nine years with UI. The actor-filmmaker previously directed Uppi 2 and now returns with a fresh vision. UI is going to be released in theaters this holiday season on December 20. Meanwhile, the star cast of the film also includes actors like Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Om Sai Prakash, and Guruprasad, amongst others.

UI certification and runtime

Upendra's UI has completed its censorship formalities and received a U/A certificate from CBFC. Meanwhile, the runtime of the movie is estimated to be around 132 minutes.

UI storyline and trailer

UI is set in the director's fictional world. The story follows a psychological conflict between a king and an extraordinary man. The man uses his intelligence and skill to take control. He overpowers the king and becomes a dictator of the town.

Talking about the trailer for the movie, the makers earlier released a video offering a glimpse of what Upendra has been working on. The video, titled Warner, served as a warning and reflected on the core theme of the film.

UI is reportedly set in a dystopian world in 2040. The world is devastated by COVID-19, AI, social media, global warming, and wars. People live in poverty and cling to irrelevant labels like caste. They are unaware that they have been brainwashed by those in power to keep living without questioning the bigger issues. The film aims to be a sharp social commentary on how people are misled into believing all is well.

Take a look at the video below:

The official satellite rights of UI have reportedly been acquired by Zee Kannada. However, the digital rights of the Upendra starrer have not been confirmed yet.

