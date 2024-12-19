EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: UI actor Upendra Rao says 'never expected Aamir Khan to do such a video...'; calls Rajinikanth his 'Dronacharya'

Kannada star Upendra Rao is gearing up for the release of his next movie, UI, which is slated to release on December 20, 2024. As the film, written and directed by the actor himself, is making its way to the big screens, the Kannada star had a quick interaction with Pinkvilla on the same.

Being his modest self, the actor Upendra shared about his upcoming movie and explained his reaction to Aamir Khan being in awe of UI’s trailer. Additionally, the actor also expressed his excitement for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Upendra Interview

1. UI The Movie, marks your return to writing and directing a film after 2015’s Uppi 2. While the latter was an allegorical movie which was more of a psychological treat, this seems different. How did you approach the film and what led you back to directing a film?

Ans. Honestly, I don’t know. Long back, I thought of something that I needed to work on. At the same time, I was already involved in some work, acting in other movies. Whenever we had the time, we would sit and discuss film ideas. That was the time when I met with the producers of the film Sreekanth KP and GP Manohar.

We just started talking about the concept of UI and discussed this project and in the end, we thought of starting this project. That’s how we came into making UI.

2. From the trailer of UI, we can see that the film is not just a typical dystopian sci-fi action movie with your character even appearing as a dictator in a menacing world. Is the film giving a satirical point-of-view on current world problems and how it could affect us in the future?

Ans. See this film, this story has got a lot of layers to it. The many layers of the film include aspects of it being social, political, psychological, and even philosophical, connecting with everyone. There are so many layers in the movie that however you perceive the film, you can experience it.

Watch UI trailer here:

3. Contemporary Kannada cinema has been flourishing at a pan-Indian level, be it KGF with Yash or Rishab Shetty with Kantara. How much of an impact do you feel future Kannada cinema has to offer to the whole of Indian or world cinema?

Ans. I can’t say anything about the future or critique it because I’m not an astrologer or anything. However, I do know that many storytellers and filmmakers are trying different genres with their films. There are also many newcomers making their way into the industry as well.

I hope that this big opportunity for regional films to go ahead and grab attention at such a high level continues in the coming days too.

4. Usually in social media, we could see people discussing your film characters exhibiting manly or alpha male kind of characters and being loved for it. Do you feel such characters would employ well today when everything is scrutinized for political correctness?

Ans. See, one thing about all this. Call it an alpha male character or not, it does not come from some kind of psychological or philosophical backdrop. If you’ve seen the film, Upendra, you’d understand how that film is not just about an alpha male character.

That story comes from a certain level of psychological or philosophical layer, this is where the three other female characters of the film come into play. This is why people liked the movie and still continue to like it.

5. The trailer of UI was much-loved by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who was in complete awe after watching it. How was that interaction in its entirety?

Ans. I was in Cloud 9 actually. I never expected Aamir Khan to do such a video after I showed him the trailer for UI. I just wanted to show it to him and get an honest feedback. After seeing it, he just took his phone and made that video even though there was limited time for us to interact.

I’m speechless about it because I don’t know how to thank him. His words and all, being such a big star, he encourages his juniors in the industry.

See Aamir Khan's video here:

6. We know that you are returning to Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. What could you tell us about the much-anticipated film and your experience working with Rajinikanth?

Ans. Yeah, for talking about Coolie and Rajinikanth sir, I think I would need a whole another long conversation. I can’t put it together in a simple comprehensive answer right now. I would say in one line that, his wisdom, his words, there are so many things that make him a Dronacharya to me.

