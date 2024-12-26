Max Day 1 Karnataka Box Office: Kiccha Sudeep's mass-entertainer takes BIGGEST start for a Kannada movie in 2024

Helmed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Max made its entry at the Indian box office on Christmas. Released on December 25, the action thriller stars Kiccha Sudeep as Inspector Arjun Mahakshay aka Max. It also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, and Sukrutha Wagle. The recently released film had a great start at the Karnataka box office.

Max Opens With Biggest Start In Karnataka On Christmas; Faces Competition With UI

Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under V Creations, Max witnessed a phenomenal opening at the Karnataka box office. Kiccha Sudeep-starrer emerged as the biggest opener in Kannada cinema this year. The Christmas holiday and the positive response for the trailer have benefitted the film to achieve this feat.

Despite its limited advance bookings, the action thriller made impressive pre-sales ahead of its release. Going by its performance on the first day, it is safe to say that Vijay Karthikeyaa's latest directorial has met its opening expectations.

It is worth mentioning that Max is competing with its rival Kannada release, UI, which has had a successful run in theaters so far. Headlined by Upendra Rao, the science fiction film was released on December 20, 2024.

Max Maintains Exceptional Hold On Day 2

As per early estimates, Max has performed exceptionally on the second day of its release. In general, a day after festive holiday doesn't promise big numbers as many people are busy during weekdays. Despite that Kiccha Sudeep's film has maintained exceptional hold on Thursday.

It is yet to see how the action thriller performs on New Year while locking horns with UI. By the end of its theatrical run, Max is expected to become one of the top grossers of Sandalwood in 2024. In India, it is facing competition with Pushpa 2, Baby John, Barroz, and Mufasa: The Lion King along with others.

Kiccha Sudeep's Work Front

Before Max, Kiccha Sudeep was last seen in Upendra Rao's Kabzaa in 2023. Kiccha was cast in a cameo role in it. Max is his comeback film as a lead after Vikrant Rona which hit the screens in 2022.

Max In Theaters

Max is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets of Kiccha Sudeep's film yet?

